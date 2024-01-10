BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a new trailer for the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and this time the spotlight is on Panda. The tender yet combative bodyguard of Xiaoyu debuted in the third chapter of the franchise and, thanks to the video that you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to discover the evolution of its combat system. If you missed them you can catch up on the gameplay here Leo, Steve Fox, Sergei Dragunov, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen And Kuma.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that the eighth chapter of the franchise will be available starting from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Pandas

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu