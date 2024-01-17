BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released new gameplay for the protagonists of TEKKEN 8today is the turn of Lee Chaolan. After his debut in the very first chapter of the franchise, the character appeared in almost all subsequent titles even if in some he exploited her alter ego Violet. If you missed them you can catch up on the gameplay here Leo, Steve Fox, Sergei Dragunov, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda And Alisa.

Before leaving you with the gameplay, I remind you that the eighth chapter of the franchise will be available starting from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Lee Chaolan

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu