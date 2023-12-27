BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released new gameplay for the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and this time he shows us Kuma in action. Bodyguard of Heihachi, in this eighth chapter the brown bear trains while waiting for his master's return since he is convinced he is still alive. If you missed them you can catch up on the gameplay here Leo, Steve Fox, Sergei Dragunov, Yoshimitsu And Shaheen.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that the eighth chapter of the franchise will be available starting from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Kuma

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu