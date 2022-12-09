Tekken 8 was shown at The Game Awards 2022 with a trailer focused on gameplay and the history of the new, awaited chapter of the Bandai Namco fighting game series, arriving in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The announcement of the release date of Tekken 8 at The Game Awards 2022 was thought, but this particular information has not yet been provided for the moment. However, there are several details regarding the narrative structure of the game.

As expected, it is the father / son clash between Kazuma and Jin that takes center stage in the new episode: a fight that could in some way seal the fate of the world, given the extraordinary powers that the two characters possess and their cursed blood.

As for the gameplay, in the video it is only shown for a few moments, but that is enough to offer a roundup of characters and moves that appear truly spectacular and of great impact.