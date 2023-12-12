Bandai Namco has announced a free demo Of Tekken 8which will give players the opportunity to preview the new iteration of the fighting game series before it debuts in stores.

To be precise, this trial version will be available starting from Thursday 14 December on PS5while players on Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam will have to wait until December 21, 2023.

The announcement came via a post from the X | account Official Twitter of the Tekken series, which also reveals that in the Tekken 8 demo it will be possible to try the first chapter of the mode Story, titled “The Dark Awakens”, 1v1 local multiplayer.

No further details have been shared, such as how many and which fighters will be available, but in any case we won't have to wait long to find out more, given that this trial version will be available from the day after tomorrow.

To pass the time, you can read our test of the full version of Tekken 8 that we published on our pages just a few minutes ago.