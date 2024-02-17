As often happens, they ended up online votes of the new issue of the prestigious English magazine Edgethe 395 of April 2024, which they reward Tekken 8 with a very clear 9, the only one in the issue, but they fail Silent Hill: The Short Message (4), proving to be very cold also with Suicide Squadr: Kill the Justice League (6).

Silent Hill: The Short Message in particular was not liked for being psychologically shallow and decidedly less ambiguous than other chapters in the series. In short, a title that is fine in free form, but which will soon be forgotten, according to Edge.