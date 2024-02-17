As often happens, they ended up online votes of the new issue of the prestigious English magazine Edgethe 395 of April 2024, which they reward Tekken 8 with a very clear 9, the only one in the issue, but they fail Silent Hill: The Short Message (4), proving to be very cold also with Suicide Squadr: Kill the Justice League (6).
Silent Hill: The Short Message in particular was not liked for being psychologically shallow and decidedly less ambiguous than other chapters in the series. In short, a title that is fine in free form, but which will soon be forgotten, according to Edge.
But now let's stop talking and let's see the ratings of the games reviewed:
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 8
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – 6
- Pacific Drive – 8
- Banishers: Ghost Of New Eden – 7
- Ultros – 8
- Tekken 8 – 9
- Solium Infernum – 8
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – 7
- Balatro – 8
- Silent Hill: The Short Message – 4
- Sokobond Express – 8
The abundance of 7s and 8s is interesting, which for Edge do not represent criticism, a sign of a more than positive month in releases, at least for the English magazine. There are also reviews of games that have not yet reached the market, such as Solium Infernum, which took home a good 8.
