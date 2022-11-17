At the time of the presentation of the latest financial report intended for shareholders, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment provided some early clues about the launch window of TEKKEN 8the highly anticipated new episode of the fighting game saga announced last September.

The company spokesman said that the company is planning a large number of projects and that TEKKEN 8 is in development with target to launch in fiscal year 2023 or later.

This means that we will not see the new episode of the Mishima family story before March 31, 2023, at best. The title is currently in development, su Unreal Engine 5for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and aims to push the limits of new generation platforms.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Insider Gaming