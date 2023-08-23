













Tekken 8 finally reveals release date and single player details









The first thing you should know is that the single player mode of tekken 8 is called arcade quest and revolve around your life within the competitive scene of this fighting game published by Bandai Namco.

You are going to have a chibi style avatar and fight against other users in what seems to be some kind of arcade place like you see in Japan. You are going to have exploration areas, also character customization and much more.

Source: Bandai Namco

Also, don’t lose sight of the fact that this title will have a not inconsiderable number of 32 fighters with several revealed returns such as Shaheen, Kuma, Yoshimitsu, Dragunov, Steve Fox and Leo.

We Also Recommend: Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Reveals Release Date With Impressive Trailer

When is Tekken 8 coming out?

During the Opening Night Live of gamescom 2023 we not only saw the new game mode that it will have tekken 8. The release date was also revealed, which will be January 26, 2024.

Now, when a date is revealed, that means that you can reserve it. At the time of writing this note we tell you that you can now go to your favorite store and pre-sell this launch.

It is very likely that you will have several extras for buying the game beforehand, so if you are convinced that you want it, you can go for it at once. Excited for this release? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google Ne

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)