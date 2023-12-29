Katsuhiro Haradahistoric game director of Tekkenexplained the choice to include two bear-like characters in the roster of Tekken 8, describing the reasoning that led him to consider it a winning idea. The explanation, all in all very simple, can be summed up as: it's fun to be able to face animals.

Kuma And Pandathe two bears from Tekken, are among the selectable characters of a fighting game saga that has always been praised for the disproportionate number of fighting styles and variety of moves, distinguishable between a traditional martial art and the same seen in a modern key.

Since the first chapter, however, the two bears have made their appearance, Kuma as a character and Panda initially as a skin and then as a real fighter. Everyone, given these premises, wondered the motivation behind this bizarre choice, and here Harada's statements come in handy.

I just thought it was funny. Isn't it interesting that video games allow you to do difficult things in real life? Furthermore, a long time ago, there were a different number of people who as martial arts practitioners wanted to face a bear at least once

We don't know which episodes the game director is really referring to, but there are many examples of fighters who have tried to face a ferocious beast during their career as martial artists.

To name two above all: the Karate master Kyokushin Willie Williams faced a bear to demonstrate the effectiveness of conditioning on his body, and Khabib Nurmagomedov he fought a bear at least twice in Dagestan to demonstrate the effectiveness of his wrestling.

Of course, any martial artist would have a short life against Kuma and Panda, by virtue of the fact that they are animals expert in martial arts and trained to exploit their strength in techniques that are nothing short of lethal.