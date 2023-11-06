The organizers of EVO in collaboration with Bandai Namco, have announced theEVO Tekken 8 Showcasean appointment scheduled for 02:00 Italian on 13 November 2023which will pay homage to Tekken 7 and will be full of news about Tekken 8, including the announcement of the last fighter of the fighting game roster.

On paper, the event program would seem very rich. We will leave with gods exhibition match played on Tekken 8 in which the Evo champions will take part, including Nobi, Saint, JDCR, LowHigh, Book, Knee and Arslan Ash.

Subsequently it will be the turn for a more relaxed, but equally interesting session, in which Katsuhiro Harada, Micheal Murray and Kohei Ikeda will talk about the fighters within the game and for the occasion they will reveal the last piece of the roster. We will also talk about the feedback received during the closed beta, information on the Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals and more.