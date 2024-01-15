BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has shared a new gameplay trailer and opening cinematic for TEKKEN 8the highly anticipated fighting game coming out next January 26th.

In the gameplay video we can take a look at the character's moveset Zafinawhile the game's introductory movie reveals what will be the game's first DLC character, who will join the roster over the course of spring. It's about Eddie Gordo, with a brand new look. Let's see them below.

TEKKEN 8 it will come out up PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The subsequent DLC characters will be available respectively from next summer, autumn and winter and the first Season Pass includes four of them.

TEKKEN 8 – Zafina gameplay

TEKKEN 8 – Opening + Eddy Gordo DLC

Source: BGO NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu