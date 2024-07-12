BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that Lydia Sobieskathe new DLC character for TEKKEN 8will be available from July 22nd for all owners of the Character Year 1 Passand from July 25th for all users who decide to purchase the character individually.

The company will release update 1.06 for the title on July 22, bringing several improvements to the game and adding the new stage “Seaside Resort”.

TEKKEN 8 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PClet’s see the new trailer dedicated to Lidia below.

TEKKEN 8 – Lydia Sobieska trailer

