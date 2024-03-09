It's no secret that game development has increased considerably in recent years. In addition to paying the developers, as well as everyone involved with the final project, it is important to consider the support that has to be given to an experience, something that is fundamental to a fighting game with a large online community like is Tekken 8. In this way, Katsuhiro Harada, director and producer of this series, has pointed out the challenges that developers face today, and has defended microtransactions.

A few days ago, a conversation on Twitter about the value of a game and the rejection of microtransactions caught Harada's attention. Here, one player noted that the days of Tekken 2 were the best, since there was no need to pay for additional costumes. However, as mentioned by another person and Harada himself, we no longer live in that era, and Nowadays, elements such as season passes and DLC help companies like Bandai Namco provide long-term support to Tekken 8. This is what the legendary developer commented:

“Development costs now are 10 times more expensive than in the 90s and more than double or almost triple the cost of Tekken 7. Even Fight Lounge servers are expensive to maintain. In the past there were not so many specifications and there were no [juegos] online. Besides, [los juegos] They didn't have as much resolution or high definition. Now, many people want the game to run and be supported for a long time. For that reason, it costs money to continually update the game. However, you probably only have fond memories of the old games you experienced as a child and don't pay attention to these times and the increasing costs. The economic situation and everything else is changing. If we just don't do anything like you suggest, the game will simply stop working in a few months. I think that's what he wants. So there is no point in talking to him about these realities. “He wants us to stop economic activity and stop updating and supporting the game.”

Development costs are now 10 times more expensive than in the 90's and more than double or nearly triple the cost of Tekken 7. Even the Fight Lounge servers are costly to maintain. In the past there weren't so many specs and there wasn't online. Plus they didn't have such high… — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) February 21, 2024

Harada may sound unempathetic in his comments, but they are true. The development of a game is very expensive, and selling a million copies is no longer enough to cover all expenses and support a game. In this way, multiple companies have chosen to deliver additional content through DLC, expansions, season passes, and much more.

Sure, there are cases where this can feel like an attack against the user's wallet, but there are also titles, such as tekken 8 who do not try to extract every last cent from the player. On related topics, you can check our review of Tekken 8 here. Similarly, Tekken 8 causes problems for disabled players.

Tekken 8 It's a fantastic game, and if Bandai Namco sells me the next season pass for $20, I'll pay for it. With this money not only does the company understand the value of the series, but, as Harada says, it supports an extremely important franchise for the industry.

Via: Katsuhiro Harada.