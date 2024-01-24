There's very little time left until the launch of Tekken 8 and Bandai Namco indicated accordingly unlock date and time exact digital copies of the new fighting game.

The times clearly vary based on the time zone, but for us Europeans things are very simple: it will be possible to start playing the digital versions of Tekken 8 on PS5, Xbox Series stroke of midnight on January 26th.

In the meantime I am preloads have already started on all digital stores, so that users have all the time necessary to download and install the game files so as to be prepared for launch.