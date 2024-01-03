Tal Unapolagetically Black wrote on Black characters or dark-skinned characters, so it's going to take a while for the real fighters to come in instead of these white Latinos and Asians.”

Today an accusation of racism it is not denied to anyone. In this case she rained on the development team of Tekken 8 , which is completing work on the game. The director of the series Katsuhiro Harada However, he didn't want to put on a good face and responded to what he evidently considers to be an offense that he doesn't want to let go.

Harada responded, bluntly: “If you think you can make such a case and have it passed, you are wrong.

Leroy and Raven They'll give you a hard time. Come to think of it, there are no Japanese characters in the American series and films I love, but I have never felt discriminated against because of this. What do you think is the fundamental difference between you and me? (I'm sure you don't understand this).

You lack logic, you are simply a delusional person who doesn't even realize he's saying nonsense, even when driven by emotion.”

For the rest, we remind you that Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.