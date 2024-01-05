There demo playable by Tekken 8 has received an excellent welcome: this was revealed by the game's producer, Katsuhiro Harada, saying that pre-orders have increased and the problems identified so far will be resolved in the final version.
“The Tekken 8 demo, available now, has received very positive feedback and bookings are constantly increasing. Thank you for your support,” Harada wrote. “We will fix the issues found in the demo with the final version.”
An extremely promising chapter
As we had the opportunity to write in the last test of Tekken 8, the new chapter of the Bandai Namco series appears extremely promising, thanks to the large roster and some interesting news on the gameplay front.
Among these the unpublished one stands out Heat Systema mechanic capable of changing the face of battles where it is used best, emphasizing our shots and allowing us to recover from very complicated situations.
