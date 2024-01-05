There demo playable by Tekken 8 has received an excellent welcome: this was revealed by the game's producer, Katsuhiro Harada, saying that pre-orders have increased and the problems identified so far will be resolved in the final version.

“The Tekken 8 demo, available now, has received very positive feedback and bookings are constantly increasing. Thank you for your support,” Harada wrote. “We will fix the issues found in the demo with the final version.”