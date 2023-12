There demo Of Tekken 8 And available on PS5 starting today, as revealed by Bandai Namco a few days ago, while PC and Xbox Series X|S users will have to wait a little longer: it will arrive for them on December 21st.

Announced on Tuesday, the Tekken 8 demo will allow users to take on the first chapter of story mode“The Dark Awakens”, as well as the competitive multiplayer mode but only locally.