Considering that some such shortcomings already characterized Tekken 7, we welcome the confirmation of the fact that Tekken 8 will support the crossplay and the Netcode rollbackreported by Katsuhiro Harada himself, historical producer of the Bandai Namco series.

Harada answered affirmatively to the questions concerning the two features, which have already been mentioned in recent days but at this point officially confirmed by the words of the game manager, who seems particularly convinced of the potential offered by Tekken 8 and by the application of these technologies.

As for crossplay, Harada also explained that he already proposed it for Tekken 7, but its inclusion was not possible due to issues related to console manufacturers, apparently: “Crossplay? Obviously it will be present,” said Harada , “By the way, during the previous generation, I had already proposed crossplay between different platforms but, at the time, they were in a difficult moment where they could not agree on mutual interests and security issues given by P2P, and they refused several times”.

It therefore seems that Harada had already requested the possibility of inserting crossplay previously, but that Sony and Microsoft had not found the right agreements, which could perhaps have happened at the beginning of the previous generation. As for the Rollback Netcode, this too has been confirmed to be present within the game.

“Already entered and already does what is required of it”, replied the volcanic producer when asked about the presence of the feature in question, which aims to significantly improve latency and game performance in online multiplayer. “The reason why we don’t make big announcements for things like crossplay and such is because, if we did them, a lot of people like you would come up saying whaaaa! It’s a very normal thing these days!So let’s just shut up and work.”

In short, Harada never misses an opportunity to even insert one little controversy in his usual somewhat over the top way, but always with a certain characteristic sympathy. However, this is two more great news for Tekken 8, following the announcement of the offline Alpha test for America and Europe and the trailers for Leroy Smith and Asuka Kazama.