This confirmation came as a response from this designer on his Twitter account, @Harada_TEKKEN. The first thing they asked him is if this title will have crossplay enabled or crossplay between the platforms on which it will come out.

His answer was ‘of course you will’. Later, Harada was more explicit, saying ‘by the way, when the last generation consoles came out, I had already proposed cross-play between the two platforms’.

To the above, he added ‘however, at the time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and the P2P security issue) and were repeatedly denied’. What about netcode rollback?

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

When Katsuhiro Harada was asked if tekken 8 would have such a characteristic, he replied ‘it’s already installed and has what you want’.

Then the producer of tekken emphasized ‘the reason we don’t do big announcements like crossplay is because even if we do, people like you will just say things like ‘waaaa! That’s normal in this day and age.”.

Harada finished by saying about this matter ‘so shut up and sit down’to give more force to his words.

Crossplay? Of course I will.

btw

When the previous generation consoles were released, I had already proposed crossplay between the two platformers. However, at that time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue) & repeatedly refused. https://t.co/I8b38YfePh — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) April 9, 2023

already installed it, and it already has what you want. The reason WHY we don’t make big announcements like cross-play is Cuz even if we make big announcements, people like you will only say things like, “waaaa! That’s normal in this day and age.”

So shut up & sit the hell down. https://t.co/ZA1ZKMV9gC — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) April 9, 2023

So players can expect that tekken 8 have crossplay between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC when it goes on sale, although there is no date yet.

As for rollback netcode, it is increasingly becoming a standard for implementing online fighting game gameplay.

Even old titles, when re-released on other platforms, often have this feature added. It is something that almost everyone expects.

Since the reveal of this game, Bandai Namco has focused its attention on sharing the fighters that will be available.

It has also published several advances focused on its gameplay and to show more of its graphic section.

This eighth installment of the saga is based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, and from what we have seen so far, it is taking full advantage of it. But what players want to know the most is when it will go on sale.

In addition to tekken 8 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.