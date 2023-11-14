













She is surrounded by a halo of mystery although she is apparently a student at the Mishima Polytechnic School. Another detail that draws attention to her is that she has a very particular interest in confronting Jin.

As expected, Bandai Namco published a new trailer that allows you to appreciate Reina’s movements and battle techniques in Tekken 8. It is precisely there where the use of the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine comes to light.

Not only do the characters have more detailed models, but the environments are more dynamic and have destructible elements. To the above we must add the special effects and the same atmosphere implemented.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Reina’s reveal completes the list of 32 characters for the release of Tekken 8; Among them are some fan favorites.

Also notable is the surprise return of Jun Kazama as well as three new additions with Azucena, Victor Chevalier and the Queen herself. The complete list of fighters is as follows:

Alisa Bosconovitch

Asuka Kazama

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Devil Jin

Feng Wei

Hwoarang

Jack-7

Jin Kazama

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima/Devil Kazuya

King II

Kuma II

Lars Alexandersson

Lee Chaolan

Leo Kliesen

Leroy Smith

Lili De Rochefort

Ling Xiaoyu

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Panda

Paul Phoenix

Raven

Queen

Sergei Dragunov

Shaheen

Steve Fox

Victor Chevalier

Yoshimitsu

Zafina

All of these fighters play key roles in the game’s story as the feud between Kazama and Mishima continues.

Tekken 8 It will be available for sale on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Reservations are now open in digital and physical stores. This promises to be one of the most complete titles within the franchise. It’s just a matter of waiting a few more months.

