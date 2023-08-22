[AGGIORNAMENTO]

During the GamesCom conference, the release date is made official, the same as the Microsoft Store, on January 26, 2024: the game will include an innovative single player mode and by pre-ordering the game you will have access to two extra contents concerning Paul Phoenix and Mokujin.

Although Bandai Namco Entertainment hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the Microsoft Store seems to have no doubts: Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024. The leak is very close to tonight’s opening ceremony, the GamesCom Opening Night Liveit’s a lot therefore probable that the official nature of the case is only a few hours away from this leak.

Shortly after the game page went online, Microsoft Store ran for cover by blocking the link related to Tekken 8in fact if you try to log in here, the message “page not found” will appear. The game has been the subject of a number of leaks regarding the roster of characters, but the director of the game Katsuhiro Harada has already calmed things downrevealing how that information was outdated and not entirely accurate.

I’m aware that there are some minor information leaks.

They contain old information that has already been changed or deleted. Not only that, but the source of the leaks has been mostly identified.

The information that is currently leaked is only given to organizations that give… — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) August 21, 2023

Obviously the game is one of the most awaited by fans of the saga and not, given the enormous duration of the previous chapter which held court for 8 long years. This means that the leak in this regard is always around the corner. Tekken 8 is currently in development for PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S and focuses on another confrontation between father and son; in this case, Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. A lot has changed since the events of Tekken 7: Heihachi Mishima was killed and Jin now masters his demonic powers.