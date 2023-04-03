BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentduring the finals ofEVO 2023announced that two closed alpha tests will be held for TEKKEN 8 in North America and Europe, in April and May, respectively. Both sessions will take place live and unfortunately there won’t be an opportunity here in Italy to try the game.

The European alpha test will be held in Lyon, France next year 22 and 23 April, and the event will be called “The Mix Up”. The second, called “Combo Breaker” will take place in Illinois, USA from 26 to 28 May.

It is not yet clear which characters and modes will be available during these two sessions, but if you are interested you can pre-register for the events by following this link.

TEKKEN 8 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCdoes not have a more precise launch window than a generic “2023”.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street DualShockers