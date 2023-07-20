BANDAI NAMCO has released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of TEKKEN 8and this time it’s the turn of Claudius Seraphim. The leader of the Sirius Hunters who debuted in the seventh installment of the franchise will make his return, along with some of the most iconic fighters of the saga.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that TEKKEN 8 is currently under development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc. Starting tomorrow and for the next few weeks it will be held a Closed Network Test dedicated to the game, you can find more information about it in our previous article. Good vision!

