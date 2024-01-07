This year will have many games of great importance on the market, one of them will be neither more nor less than Tekken 8which is the next installment of the franchise that competes directly with Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1And till The King of Fighters XV. To do this, it has to attract the largest number of players possible, which is why the accessibility options are diverse, even for those who have impaired vision in terms of color perception.

Through the platform of Twitter, a clip of less than a minute has been shared, in which we can see the colorblind option of this new installment, which allows us to see the characters with different line patterns, where one has vertical lines and the other horizontal lines. Mentioning in the Tweet that this can be considered something innovative for gaming in general, but although this can be considered a positive thing, it also has a certain not very good side.

Here you can check it:

Why is no one talking about the color blind accessibility of Tekken 8. Literally no game has done this. pic.twitter.com/i8qdUYwpPP — SJS | Gatterall (@itwhiffed) December 27, 2023

The gaming accessibility leader in EA, Morgan Baker posted the following:

Please stop tagging me in the 'colorblind' stripe filters Tekken 8. I've already had a migraine with aura and I can't afford to have another one right now, or worse. I thank you all

A social network user also said this:

Terrible migraine ever since I saw that thing… I can't even sleep because of the pain.. The scratched filter gave me instant vertigo just from the 2-3 second clip I accidentally watched. It is dangerous.

Given the statements, the game director, Katsuhiro Harada, took to Twitter to defend colorblind filters. Noting that his team received positive feedback related to the accessibility settings, adding that very few people have misunderstood the accessibility options or have just watched the video without actually trying them out in the game. He also said that he and his team “have never claimed or advertised that these options cover the color vision of all players, so there would be exceptions.

Remember that Tekken 8 the is launched January 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: I hope the accessibility problems with the game are fixed, since you can feel the great effort that is being put into its development. It's not long before it's released, so I wouldn't rule out the day one patch in which they confirm that they have made slight changes.