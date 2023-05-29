Ahead of the official publication, a new trailer Of Tekken 8 it leaked online, unveiling Bryan Fury as another character expected within the roster of Bandai Namco’s new fighting game.

The official trailer at this point should be out soon, but just in case you can see it in advance at this address. Bryan first appeared in Tekken 3 within the series, and then returned in subsequent chapters as well.

Once a detective for the police, the fighter in question was reanimated after death and transformed into some sort of cyborgs who fights without brakes, driven by a violent and aggressive spirit, which is quite evident in his fighting style.

With his cybernetic implants, he is able to deliver very powerful and explosive blows, with a technique who favors devastating punches. At this point we just have to wait for the arrival of the official trailer from Bandai Namco, which shouldn’t be too late since the video seems ready.

Recently, on Tekken 8 we saw a new gameplay trailer of Hwoarang, after that of Lili, both included in the roster of the new chapter of the series.