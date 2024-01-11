













Despite his innocent appearance, he is a quite strong competitor, since his movements are powerful. But there is no shortage of players who come to trust him because of his appearance. Like other characters, his appearance is extremely detailed and takes advantage of the Unreal Engine 5.

Since September 2023, Panda's return has been confirmed in Tekken 8. But on that occasion Bandai Namco first revealed a statue of this tender fighter who came to the franchise in Tekken 3.

Since then she has always had a special bond with another fighter, Lin Xiaoyu. Subsequently, the company published the first screenshots that showed what it would look like in this video game and generated expectations.

If the graphic quality is left aside the appearance of Panda in Tekken 8 It's not much different from his appearance in the previous game.

Although on this occasion his red hat was left aside and was replaced by some ear warmers.

But there are elements that are still present, such as the scarf, bracelets and anklets. However, surely when Tekken 8 comes out the players will analyze what is new about this character.

The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series

This trial version includes part of the Story and Arcade Quest modes, as well as the Super Ghost Battle and Versus battle modes.

The playable characters are Jin, Kazuya, Nina and Paul, and the stages Sanctum, Urban Square (Evening) and Yakushima.

