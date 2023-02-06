Bandai Namco continues to share information about tekken 8and through a new advance confirms that Nina Williams, one of the favorite characters of the players, will be back in this game.

Some already assumed that this would be the case because she is a veteran of the franchise, but it is always good that it is official. Nina appears armed with a pair of pistols that she knows very well how to use on a dilapidated stage.

In addition to showing a bit of their respective cinematics, the preview gives a glimpse of the lethal movements of this combatant when facing various rivals.

At all times dazzling special effects come to light. It is clear that the team behind tekken is fully exploiting the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 for the new generation. At the end of the advance it can be seen how he escapes from the bullets of the enemies.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

But this silent assassin not only knows how to run, but also how to return fire. Nina Williams is a great addition to the cast of fighters of tekken 8.

Something that also draws the attention of the filming are the lighting and shading effects, as well as the handling of particles that make everything more attractive.

While Bandai Namco develops the main part of the game Arika is in charge of netcode rollback for online play.

Other than Nina Williams, which fighters are confirmed for Tekken 8?

Before the publication of the preview with Nina Williams there were other fighters confirmed for tekken 8. So far the cast includes nine including Nina.

We are talking about Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King II, Lars Alexandersson, Marshall Law, Paul Phoenix and Jack-8.

However, if alternate forms are taken into account it would be 11, since Devil Jin and Devil Kazuya are also present. There are several very familiar faces.

The coolest addition to the series of tekken it’s Jack-8, although it’s not entirely new. He is actually a robot from the Jack series and the version from the eighth installment is the most up-to-date.

At the moment the game does not have a precise release window or date. So it is likely that Bandai Namco will share more details about the fighters that will come to this title that will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

