A beta version of Tekken 8 may be coming soon. The information comes via SteamDB which detected around 11:00 on May 30, 2023 a “Beta” version of the fighting game, listed under the name “TEKKEN 8 Playtest”.

SteamDB also includes a dedicated image that we have reported just below. For the moment we have no other information about it and we can’t consider it as an announcement, but SteamDB is based on information on the Steam servers, so it seems unlikely that it is an error.

The Tekken 8 beta image that appeared on SteamDB

Recall that Tekken 8 has already had a test phase and the manufacturer has suggested that a beta could be on its way. It therefore does not seem impossible that Tekken 8 receives a new test phase. However, we will have to wait for official announcements from the developers.

For the moment Tekken 8 is scheduled for a generic 2023, but perhaps we will have the opportunity to find out more about it at the Summer Game Fest, arriving next week.