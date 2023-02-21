A brand new trailer for the fighting game TEKKEN 8 arrived on the net thanks to BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentand to star this time is none other than Kazuya Mishimawho shows us a small taste of their combat skills.

Previously, the company had already released two other trailers dedicated to the fighters proposed by the game roster, that is Jun Kazama And Nina Williams.

TEKKEN 8 is currently under development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc. Check out the new trailer below!

TEKKEN 8 – Kazuya Mishima Trailer

Overview Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, TEKKEN 8 pushes the boundaries of fighting games by fully harnessing the power of the latest generation of consoles and creating one of the most visually stunning and immersive titles of its genre. TEKKEN 8 picks up after the bloody battle that ended in the defeat of Heihachi Mishima, focusing on a new rivalry that pits father against son, with Jin Kazama opposing Kazuya Mishima’s attempt at world domination.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu