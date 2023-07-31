Bandai Namco’s online test for Tekken 8 it was made available for PS5 players on July 21st and finally for all platforms on July 28th. Some players were able to play beyond the official testing period and even used the Cheat Engine to discover as-yet-unannounced characters.

Bandai Namco’s Esports team has reminded players that “such actions violate the terms of service and the Tekken World Tour Code of Conduct. In addition, unauthorized download or distribution of the game is illegal“.

“Please note that any player found accessing the Closed Network Test without authorization may be considered ineligible for the upcoming Tekken World Tour and other official tournaments”.