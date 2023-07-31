Bandai Namco’s online test for Tekken 8 it was made available for PS5 players on July 21st and finally for all platforms on July 28th. Some players were able to play beyond the official testing period and even used the Cheat Engine to discover as-yet-unannounced characters.
Bandai Namco’s Esports team has reminded players that “such actions violate the terms of service and the Tekken World Tour Code of Conduct. In addition, unauthorized download or distribution of the game is illegal“.
“Please note that any player found accessing the Closed Network Test without authorization may be considered ineligible for the upcoming Tekken World Tour and other official tournaments”.
The Tekken 8 dataming problem
While it’s not good for Bandai Namco to see some information about the game unofficially surface, such as the aforementioned possible Tekken 8 characters, it is much more problematic that someone retains access to the trial phase when it goes offline.
Avoid logging indefinitely This type of content ensures that there is a level playing field when participating in upcoming esports tournaments. If some players can train more than others, thanks to unauthorized access, they would gain an unfair advantage.
Tekken 8 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Bandai Namco hasn’t announced a release date yet.
#Tekken #Bandai #Namco #responds #datamining #explains #problem
Leave a Reply