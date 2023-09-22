Bandai Namco nourishes great expectations towards Tekken 8: This was stated by the CEO of the company’s European division, Arnaud Muller, during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.
“We are very happy with our catalogue and the variety of games that compose it,” said Muller, mentioning titles such as Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, out November 17, but also Park Beyond, Sand Land and Little Nightmares 3.
“So it’s about a rather rich line-upwhich arrives after last year’s success with Elden Ring”, continued the CEO of Bandai Namco Europe, recalling the exceptional results achieved by FromSoftware’s latest soulslike.
“We have no intention of investing 150 million dollars for the next triple-A western project linked to a Bandai Namco intellectual property, rather we want to build smaller but concrete things.”
Something big
“After that we have a certain Tekken 8, which you may have heard of,” Muller added. “The Tekken series has sold more than 50 million copies and Tekken 7 has sold 10 million, so the new chapter will be something big and will take the fighting game genre to a new level.”
“We will make the most of the Unreal Engine and we will have the ability to polish the game to a degree that will make it visually stunning. We have high expectations for Tekken 8.”
