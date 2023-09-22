Bandai Namco nourishes great expectations towards Tekken 8: This was stated by the CEO of the company’s European division, Arnaud Muller, during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

“We are very happy with our catalogue and the variety of games that compose it,” said Muller, mentioning titles such as Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, out November 17, but also Park Beyond, Sand Land and Little Nightmares 3.

“So it’s about a rather rich line-upwhich arrives after last year’s success with Elden Ring”, continued the CEO of Bandai Namco Europe, recalling the exceptional results achieved by FromSoftware’s latest soulslike.

“We have no intention of investing 150 million dollars for the next triple-A western project linked to a Bandai Namco intellectual property, rather we want to build smaller but concrete things.”