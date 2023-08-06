













That is what some content creators report, such as @VolSkimmer. This person mentioned that this publisher and developer claimed copyright against his channel.

All because he published a video with the leak of the cast of fighters from tekken 8details of which come from Reddit.

Another person commented that the same thing had happened to him, and based on this, he affirmed that the leak was legitimate.

However, it should be noted that this proves nothing. Bandai Namco could proceed this way because what was revealed ahead of time could have errors. Or maybe be correct.

The fact is that the promotional campaign for Tekken 8 is based precisely on gradually revealing each of the fighters in the game.

So it is understandable that Bandai Namco is upset with this leak. Especially if there is bad data, as it could give players false hope.

The recent test conducted with the game to fine-tune its online gameplay involved 16 playable characters.

These are Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack 8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan, and Claudio. In the equal test, five combat scenarios of tekken 8.

It is likely that at EVO 2023 new fighters will come to light. The game does not yet have a precise release date or window.

But it is fully confirmed that it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

