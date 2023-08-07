After the accidental reveal of the past few hours, Azucena and Raven were officially announced by Bandai Namco for Tekken 8, complete with a gameplay trailer.

Azucena and Raven have been officially announced by Bandai Namco, complete with trailer of the gameplay: the two characters will become part of the roster of Tekken 8the new chapter in the fighting game series which however does not yet have a release date. Unveiled by mistake on Saturday, in the context of a leak unintentionally accomplished by the Japanese publisher himself, Azucena and Raven present themselves respectively as an absolute new entry and a welcome return.

Azucena Completely new character, as mentioned, Azucena is a Peruvian fighter with a passion for coffee, who fights between mountain peaks and funny alpacas, using a fun "dance" style that mixes direct strikes and wrestling-style joint grips. Damn elusive in some situations, thanks to maneuvers that allow her to dodge the blows of her opponents at the last second, the girl is equipped with apparently devastating specials, in which she breaks the enemy's guard and enters with a series of deadly lunges . And then she drinks a coffee, yes.