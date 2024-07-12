Bandai Namco has announced with a trailer Lidia Sobieska Tekken 8 Release Date: The new fighting game character will make his debut on July 22 for Character Year 1 Pass owners and on July 25 for all users.

Nicknamed “the Warrior Prime Minister” due to the fact that she is, uh, the Prime Minister of PolandLidia made her first appearance in the series in Tekken 7, when she decided to fight to convince Heihachi Mishima to withdraw the Tekken Force troops from his country.

The character’s style appears in some ways static but brutal: The fighter holds her position while parrying or dodging her opponent’s attacks, then opens her guard and delivers devastating flying punches and kicks.