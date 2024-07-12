Bandai Namco has announced with a trailer Lidia Sobieska Tekken 8 Release Date: The new fighting game character will make his debut on July 22 for Character Year 1 Pass owners and on July 25 for all users.
Nicknamed “the Warrior Prime Minister” due to the fact that she is, uh, the Prime Minister of PolandLidia made her first appearance in the series in Tekken 7, when she decided to fight to convince Heihachi Mishima to withdraw the Tekken Force troops from his country.
The character’s style appears in some ways static but brutal: The fighter holds her position while parrying or dodging her opponent’s attacks, then opens her guard and delivers devastating flying punches and kicks.
An update is also coming
A few weeks after her debut trailer, Lidia Sobieska is preparing to debut in the Tekken 8 roster, bringing with her the personality, grit and determination that only a prime minister of the genre can boast.
Alongside Lidia’s arrival, Bandai Namco will publish Tekken 8 version 1.06 updateThat includes a number of fixes for the resolution of some issues but no changes to the character balance.
The update does, however, introduce the Seaside Resort, a free scenario set in a resort overlooking the sea, with the light changing depending on the time of day: we see it in action in the Lidia trailer.
To learn more about the latest installment in Bandai Namco’s popular fighting game series, check out our Tekken 8 review.
