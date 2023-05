BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment reveals another new character for TEKKEN 8 with a new gameplay trailer. It’s about Bryan Furyone of the most beloved characters ever since the days of Tekken 3.

We remember that TEKKEN 8 is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCbut we don’t have a release date yet.

TEKKEN 8 – Bryan Fury Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu