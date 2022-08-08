On the occasion of EVO 2022, Bandai Namco unveiled with a brief teaser trailer a new chapter in the Tekken fighting series, which we will call for convenience Tekken 8, although it doesn’t actually have an official title yet. Also a free update for Tekken 7 players.

The cutscene opens with footage from Kazuya Mishima’s finale of the first PS1 Tekken, in which he throws his father Heihachi off a cliff after winning The King of Iron Fist Tournament. After getting the much-needed revenge, the engine changes and the camera shifts to Kazuya’s smiling face and “Get Ready” appears, suggesting that a new game is on the way. So is it Tekken 8? Probably yes, but Bandai Namco has not indicated an official title, so there is still no absolute certainty. For example, there are also those who suggest that the teaser is actually linked to a remake of the first chapter of the series.

For the moment, the Japanese publisher has not even announced an indicative release period and the reference platforms of the new Tekken, so we just have to wait for more details on this.

Bandai Namco also announced that the August 17th Tekken 7 will receive a new free update which will include balance changes and new tactics.