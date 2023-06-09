BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced a Closed Network Test for the highly anticipated TEKKEN 8. This very first test of the game will be held on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC from next July 21st. To participate you will need to pre-register via this link.

There will be 16 characters available in the Closed Network Test: Jin, Kazuya, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack 8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan and Claudioannounced on this occasion. More details on the test and a very rich gallery of unpublished images are available immediately after the trailer.

Register now for a chance to play TEKKEN 8 during the July Closed Network Test on consoles and PC!

TEKKEN 8the next installment of the legendary franchise will be playable for select fans on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC thanks to a Closed Network Test (CNT) starting on July 21, 2023.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studio Inc., TEKKEN 8 promises to be the most graphically stunning TEKKEN title ever and will have several major changes to the fights, thanks to the new “aggressive” combat system that encourages a style that places the emphasis on attack, rewarding players who go on the offensive . Thanks to the CNT, players will have the opportunity to experience this new philosophy firsthand and play a role in helping to influence the new game mechanics and features that will be in TEKKEN 8.

The CNT will have online “Ranked Matches” with cross-platform matchmaking. Selected players will be able to choose from 16 characters, including Jin, Kazuya, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack 8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan and the recently announced Claudio.

There will be 5 stages available: Urban Square, Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum and Arena.

The CNT will take place in two different sessions, with the Week 1 CNT only on PlayStation 5 and Week 2 available for all 3 platforms, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

No Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus membership is required to participate.

Anyone wishing to participate can start a register on this site.

Participants in the CNT will be selected based on the order of registration.

Read more about the CNT of TEKKEN 8 can be found HERE.

Session dates and times are as follows:

Week 1 – ALONE Playstation 5 July 21st from 10:00 CEST – July 24th 09:00 CEST A maintenance is scheduled from July 21 at 22:00 CEST to July 22 at 01:00 CEST

Playstation 5 Week 2 – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC July 28 at 10:00 CEST to July 31 at 09:00 CEST A maintenance is scheduled on July 29 between 10:00 CEST and 13:00 CEST



PlayStation 5 players who participate in Week 1 sessions will also be able to play during Week 2 sessions.

