during theEVO 2023, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment showed two new characters for the highly anticipated TEKKEN 8, which we told you about in our preview. The first of them is the original Ravenback from TEKKEN 6while the second is a new entry, the MMA fighter from Peru named Azucena.

Below we can see the trailers in Italian for both characters. We remind you that TEKKEN 8 is currently in development on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCbut does not yet have a release date.

TEKKEN 8 – Raven

TEKKEN 8 – Azucena

Meet Azucena, a new TEKKEN 8 character! Raven returns to the game roster! TEKKEN 8 has a new character ready to add to the series: Azucena! Raventhe secret agent, returns to the game after his presence in TEKKEN 5 And TEKKEN 6. Known as the “Coffee Queen,” Azucena is an MMA fighter from Peru and the last of the Ortiz family, who manage coffee plantations. She decides to participate in the King of Iron Fist Tournament to promote her family’s business. Azucena, fights using movements based on mixed martial arts, also adding some unconventional techniques, such as the Liberador in which, instead of blocking the enemies’ attacks, she puts herself in a position where she can instinctively avoid them. After his disappearance following the events of TEKKEN 6Raven has spent a lot of time training hard and comes back even stronger than before in TEKKEN 8. His style mixing ninjutsu and powerful attacks with his unique “Soul Field” stance, will give players a versatile arsenal that uses clones and teleportation to master the rhythm of the battlefield. TEKKEN 8 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, harnessing the power of this generation of consoles to deliver a game with stunning graphics and a style that favors aggression and spectacular action. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe