Tekken 8 includes some accessibility options for gamers with vision problems. In recent days a short video clip has been shared online in which we can see one of these options, which shows the characters as a series of black and white lines. Now, some users are reporting to stop sharing such video because it can cause problems, like migraine.
James BergSenior PM for Accessibility at Xbox Game Studios and Xbox Dev Resources and previously part of EA's Research and Accessibility team, reported the issue on striped lines. Autoplaying video gives you migraines. Since the parallel lines move unpredictably, covering much of the screen, I expect it to be even worse.”
Continuing with the explanation, Berg states: “For those who don't know why, patterns of lines moving across a screen create a contiguous area of high-frequency flash, like an invisible stroboscopic effect. The eyes are not thrilled with it. Each of us has a certain tolerance, but if you overdo it, bad things happen.”
I'm aware that it seems to cause various problems, we will avoid sharing the offending video on this page. However, you can find it here.
Harada's answer for Tekken 8
Harada, Game Director of Tekkencommented on the issue again on
“We have “multiple types of options for color vision” for gamers with different color vision, not just a model. In addition, there is also a brightness adjustment for effects and an overall brightness adjustment, with which you can achieve a wide range of adjustments.”
“We have also never stated or advertised that these options cover all players' color vision (although a supportive community has talked about it). These color vision options are a rare part of the fighting game genre, but they are still in the research phase and we intend to expand them in the future.”
“At the moment we have received positive feedback from many demo participants, but we realize that this option is NOT suitable for the color vision of all players in the world (I repeat). We would also like to inform you that we have been working with several research institutes and communities to develop this option even before developing the “accessible version of Tekken 7 (not for sale)” and Tekken 8.”
In short, Harada says there are many modes of accessibility and that everyone could find their own, although it's possible that there isn't a perfect solution for everyone. Have you tried the Tekken 8 demo?
