Tekken 8 includes some accessibility options for gamers with vision problems. In recent days a short video clip has been shared online in which we can see one of these options, which shows the characters as a series of black and white lines. Now, some users are reporting to stop sharing such video because it can cause problems, like migraine.

James BergSenior PM for Accessibility at Xbox Game Studios and Xbox Dev Resources and previously part of EA's Research and Accessibility team, reported the issue on striped lines. Autoplaying video gives you migraines. Since the parallel lines move unpredictably, covering much of the screen, I expect it to be even worse.”

Continuing with the explanation, Berg states: “For those who don't know why, patterns of lines moving across a screen create a contiguous area of ​​high-frequency flash, like an invisible stroboscopic effect. The eyes are not thrilled with it. Each of us has a certain tolerance, but if you overdo it, bad things happen.”

I'm aware that it seems to cause various problems, we will avoid sharing the offending video on this page. However, you can find it here.