Tekken 8 is currently in Closed Network Test and IGN posted a gameplay videos lasting eleven minutes taken precisely from this closed beta phase of the Bandai Namco fighting game.

As you know, in recent days we tried the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test, finding thesolid and spectacular experience as per tradition, strong in a particularly robust netcode but still a little vague on the balancing front, which will have to be fixed between now and launch.

In the IGN video we find several encounters: one between Lili and Asuka within a particularly detailed and evocative urban scenario, one between Paul and Lili and finally a clash between Jun and Lili which poses as a convincing showcase one of the most devastating maneuvers in the game.