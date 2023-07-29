Tekken 8 is currently in Closed Network Test and IGN posted a gameplay videos lasting eleven minutes taken precisely from this closed beta phase of the Bandai Namco fighting game.
As you know, in recent days we tried the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test, finding thesolid and spectacular experience as per tradition, strong in a particularly robust netcode but still a little vague on the balancing front, which will have to be fixed between now and launch.
In the IGN video we find several encounters: one between Lili and Asuka within a particularly detailed and evocative urban scenario, one between Paul and Lili and finally a clash between Jun and Lili which poses as a convincing showcase one of the most devastating maneuvers in the game.
A big comeback
There is no doubt that Tekken 8 has huge potential and marks an important one return for a historic franchisewhich over the years has practically never disappointed the expectations of the numerous and demanding fans of fighting games at meetings.
In the last few hours, thanks to the Closed Network Test, a list of Tekken 8 wrestlers has been discovered which reveals part or all of the roster of the new chapter.
