At EVO Japan 2023, Bandai Namco announced a new one Alpha testing phase closed for North America and Europe Of Tekken 8. However, these are test phases that will take place offline, in a specific place, and the European one will take place in France. It is therefore not an easily accessible position for Italian players, but in any case let’s see all the details.

The French event will take place in Lyon from 22 to 23 April 2023. As mentioned, it will only be on site and you must register to access on the official website, at this address. Furthermore, it will be necessary to connect your star.gg account to the Bandai Namco eSport tournament portal for Tekken 8. The company specifies that, at least for this phase, there will be no online tests.

The purpose of this test is to “gather ideas to fix Tekken 8’s battle system.” After participating in the trial, players will have to answer an online questionnaire. The mode available will be Battle Versus and the players will collide with each other.

The data for the French version of the Tekken 8 alpha

As for the american versioneven less accessible for many Italians, will take place in Illinois from May 26 to 28, 2023. Access methods are similar to those of the French phase.

Most players will have to wait for online trial stages to arrive before they can get their hands on Tekken 8. In the meantime, we can see the announcements of Leroy Smith and Asuka Kazama.