Tekken 8 he scored nearly 50,000 concurrent players peak up Steam: a really interesting result for Bandai Namco's fighting game, which literally surpassed the numbers achieved by Tekken 7 in 2017, equal to less than 19,000 users.

A result that is reflected in the stellar votes received by Tekken 8 from the international press, confirming the extraordinary work done for the new chapter, which is not only improved in terms of gameplay but even richer and more beautiful to look at.

All aspects that we did not fail to underline in our review of Tekken 8. You have read it, yes?