Tekken 8 he scored nearly 50,000 concurrent players peak up Steam: a really interesting result for Bandai Namco's fighting game, which literally surpassed the numbers achieved by Tekken 7 in 2017, equal to less than 19,000 users.
A result that is reflected in the stellar votes received by Tekken 8 from the international press, confirming the extraordinary work done for the new chapter, which is not only improved in terms of gameplay but even richer and more beautiful to look at.
All aspects that we did not fail to underline in our review of Tekken 8. You have read it, yes?
A recent story
When talking about the numbers totaled by Tekken on Steam, we must naturally consider that the Bandai Namco series it arrived on the Valve platform only with the seventh chaptertherefore it does not have a long tradition behind it as regards the PC market.
In general, the franchise began as aPlayStation exclusive and it remained so until the release of the sixth episode, Tekken 6, which marked the debut of the saga also on Xbox and inaugurated a multiplatform approach that is still valid today.
