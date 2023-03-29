Ladies and gentlemen, kids of all ages, Tekken 8 was announced at Bandai Namco’s State of Play on September 15, 2022, and since then, Bandai Namco has released new trailers from time to time showing us new fighters. from the series.

From the beginning we had Jin Kazama against Kazuya Mishima inside a volcano. The presentation of Tekken 8, from that moment, already looked impressive and the new generation of consoles will do justice to this video game. Now, who are the other confirmed fighters?

At the time of writing this article we can tell you that they are:

Jin Kazama – The protagonist of the series

Devil Jin – The evil version of Jin after the character is consumed by the effects of the evil gene.

Kazuya Mishima – Returns to the series for his need to control and dominate in order to rid himself of the world’s corruption.

Devil Kazuya – Previously known only as Devil and is the evil part of Kazuya.

Jun Kazama – She is Jin’s mother,

Paul Phoenix – With a new appearance, the best known as Hot Blooded Destroyer returns.

Marshall Law – Now he is looking to pay off the gigantic mountain of debt he is behind.

Jack-8 – The eighth version of Jack.

King – The quintessential fighter returns with several new moves.

Lars Alexandersson – Returns for Tekken 8

Nina Williams – The silent assassin returns to the series in a new guise.

Source: Bandai Namco

The newest character is Jun Kazama, Jin’s mother who returns after a long absence. The story is likely to be made more complex by the addition of this fighter.

When is Tekken 8 coming out?

Well, now that you know that Tekken 8 has the aforementioned fighters, we must also add that the game will not be released until 2024 and with a launch window to be confirmed.

Hopefully we will have it during the first quarter of 2024, so fans will have to be very patient or continue playing the seventh installment of the series which has a lot of content and active online games.

