Devil Jin he is the protagonist of the new trailer Of Tekken 8published by Bandai Namco to present the devastating repertoire of moves of the warrior with diabolical powers, son of Kazuya Mishima and Jun Kazama.

Equipped with a pair of disturbing black wingswhich allow him to move much faster than a normal person, Devil Jin attacks his opponents with powerful punches and kicks, as well as with the deadly energy beams he can emit from his eyes.

About Devil Jin and his origins, as well as the many others personages of the Bandai Namco series, have you checked out our Tekken story special so far?