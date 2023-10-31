Via IGN’s YouTube channel, Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 trailer which reveals the presence in the roster of fighters also available at the launch of Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Boscanovitch and Devil Jin.

These are old acquaintances for long-time fans of the series, who will therefore join the ranks of the new fighting game together with their classic fighting styles. In addition to the fighters mentioned, in the video we can also see Panda in action, which was revealed separately in September.