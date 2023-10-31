Via IGN’s YouTube channel, Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 trailer which reveals the presence in the roster of fighters also available at the launch of Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Boscanovitch and Devil Jin.
These are old acquaintances for long-time fans of the series, who will therefore join the ranks of the new fighting game together with their classic fighting styles. In addition to the fighters mentioned, in the video we can also see Panda in action, which was revealed separately in September.
More characters will be revealed this week and next
The news doesn’t end here, with Bandai Namco planning two further trailers, however on November 2nd and 12thwith which he will announce two more fighters who will join the roster.
All of this is clearly part of the game’s promotional campaign which is intensifying in view of the publication of Tekken 8, set for next year. January 26, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
