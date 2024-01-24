Just a few days before the official release, set for January 26th, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment delights us with a new gameplay trailer for TEKKEN 8. This new video is dedicated to the character of Devil Jinthe protagonist's demonic alter-ego Jin Kazama.

We remind you that TEKKEN 8 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in just two days and here you can read our review.

TEKKEN 8 – Devil Jin gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu