Just a few days before the official release, set for January 26th, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment delights us with a new gameplay trailer for TEKKEN 8. This new video is dedicated to the character of Devil Jinthe protagonist's demonic alter-ego Jin Kazama.
We remind you that TEKKEN 8 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in just two days and here you can read our review.
TEKKEN 8 – Devil Jin gameplay
Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu
