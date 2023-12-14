Tekken 8 continues history of the Bandai Namco fighting game series, a not entirely secondary element in the long franchise, which also in this case sees the return of several well-known characters from the now consolidated lore, as also demonstrated by the trailer dedicated.
Family is always in the foreground Mishimaobviously, with the clash that continues to take place between Jin Kazama and his father, Kazuya Mishima, which has now become mythological as regards Tekken, at the basis of numerous chapters of the series.
In the video we see how family issues are far from resolved, with notable metaphysical implications.
Cut scenes have always been a specific feature of Tekken, and this should continue in Tekken 8 as well, from what we can see.
An incredible story
However, technological advancement should allow for an even more fluid and seamless transition between narrative moments and the actual battle phases, so we are waiting to see what the definitive effect will be in the game.
The narrative once again proves to be somewhat over the top, with characters who are a little stereotyped and a little crazy, but that's enough to add a good dose of charm to the Bandai Namco fighting game.
With the passing of Heihachi Mishima, the war between the Mishima Zaibatsu and the G Corporation led by Kazuya seems to have come to an end, with the victory of the latter.
However, the corporation in question continues to wage war all over the world, with the United Nations requesting that it be stopped and the company disarmed. This leads to a violent reaction from Kazuya, who effectively declares war on the entire world.
The premise isn't exactly a masterpiece of writing, but it still seems more than enough to kick off a series of no-holds-barred battles among the colorful cast of Tekken 8. The game has a demo available today on PS5 and soon also on PC and Xbox, to know it better we refer you to our recent test.
