Tekken 8 continues history of the Bandai Namco fighting game series, a not entirely secondary element in the long franchise, which also in this case sees the return of several well-known characters from the now consolidated lore, as also demonstrated by the trailer dedicated.

Family is always in the foreground Mishimaobviously, with the clash that continues to take place between Jin Kazama and his father, Kazuya Mishima, which has now become mythological as regards Tekken, at the basis of numerous chapters of the series.

In the video we see how family issues are far from resolved, with notable metaphysical implications.

Cut scenes have always been a specific feature of Tekken, and this should continue in Tekken 8 as well, from what we can see.