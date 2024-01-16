BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a live action trailer to celebrate the upcoming release of the highly anticipated TEKKEN 8. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, was directed by Lukas TIELKE and sees the participation of many guests including some of the most famous professional fighting game players in the world.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the eighth chapter of the franchise will be available in Europe starting starting next January 26th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 – Live-Action Trailer

GET READY FOR THE NEXT BATTLE WITH A NEW TEKKEN 8 LIVE ACTION TRAILER Bandai Namco Europe and the famous advertising agency BETC have collaborated to produce “Get Ready for the Next Battle“, a new live action trailer for TEKKEN 8. https://youtu.be/LSPSTWx06YU The trailer unveiled today includes several notable guests, such as Hafthor Bjornsson and some well-known TEKKEN players from around the world: Arslan Ash, from Pakistan, 4 times TEKKEN world champion

Gen1us, from France, professional TEKKEN player, TV host and streamer

KingJae, from the UK, professional TEKKEN player and streamer

Sephiblack, from Germany, professional TEKKEN player and streamer The live action trailer, directed by Lukas TIELKE, focuses above all on the basic values ​​represented by TEKKEN 8, as well as on the emotions and thrill that players feel before a fight or competition. The spectacular trailer shows how the thrill of combat can bring together people of all ages, nationalities, social backgrounds, both new players and professionals, with a viral effect. Likewise, TEKKEN has been uniting gamers for 30 years now, with a desire to compete, fight and have fun. The advertising campaign will be broadcast on various social media platforms, as well as on TV, in cinema, in Out of Home Display and many other places. TEKKEN 8 will be available on January 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series . To discover the game, on these platforms you can download a free demo. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe