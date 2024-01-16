The debut in the stores of Tekken 8 is approaching and Bandai Namco reminds us of it with a live action trailer published a few minutes ago on YouTube and which you can see below.

Being a fighting game you would expect to see some blows fly and in fact the video begins with two fierce fighters ready to challenge each other for the champion title. Without giving too many spoilers, things however take a rather unusual turnwhile in the final part we can admire some sequences taken from the video game.