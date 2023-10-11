Some stolen images of Tekken 8 which suggest the return of Tekken Forcethe historic and appreciated mode included in some of the previous chapters of the series.

For those who don’t know it, it is a mini-game that appeared for the first time in Tekken 3 and 4 in a scrolling fighting game style, in which the player must face hordes of Tekken Force soldiers and at the end of each stage a boss represented from one of the characters on the roster. It was later reworked in Tekken 5’s Devil Within mode and Tekken 6’s Scenario Campaign.

The images, which you can find in the post on Twitter | X below, show Lars charging across a battlefield against dozens of soldiers, among whose ranks Jack-7 also stands out. It’s difficult to draw conclusions with a handful of shots, but the new iteration of Tekken Force in Tekken 8 would seem to approach in some ways the musou genre with third-person shots.